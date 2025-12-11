Sun Pharma concludes SUN PRISM 2025 B-school case competition

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma), has concluded the grand finale of SUN PRISM 2025, its B-school case competition focused on innovation, strategic thinking and problem-solving.

SUN PRISM, themed Pharma Reimagined: Innovation, Strategy & Marketing, was launched earlier this year to engage MBA students from leading management institutes in India, giving them an opportunity to work on real-world marketing challenges within the pharmaceutical sector. In its first season, the competition received 2,100 entries submitted by more than 6,400 students from over 20 management institutes. Eight teams comprising 24 participants progressed through multiple stages to reach the grand finale.

Suresh Rai, CHRO, Sun Pharma, said, “Through SUN PRISM, we are offering B-school students an opportunity to work on real business challenges and experience how decision-making unfolds in a fast-evolving global industry like pharmaceuticals. At the same time, it allows us to identify and connect with high-potential talent early on in their journeys. At its core, this platform is about inspiring the next generation to think big, think differently and bring new ideas to healthcare”.

The competition was held across two tracks: Track 1 for first-year MBA students and Track 2 for second-year MBA students. The finale in Mumbai featured teams from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Delhi and Kolkata, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), IIT Bombay, Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar, and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. Presentations were evaluated by a jury of Sun Pharma leaders.

After the assessment, Team Zenith from NMIMS and Team Placebo from SJMSOM, IIT Bombay were recognised under Track 1. Under Track 2, Team Valor from XIM and Team Out Thinkers from IIFT Kolkata were declared winners. Team Nash Equilibrium from XIM received a special Jury Award for their ideas. The winning teams received prizes and certificates, and Sun Pharma will offer individual Pre-Placement Interview (PPI) opportunities to select participants who demonstrated excellence during team presentations.

The initiative marks Sun Pharma’s effort to build talent pathways and support collaboration between academia and industry by offering students exposure to real-world business scenarios and career-oriented opportunities.