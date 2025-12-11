Sentynl Therapeutics appoints myTomorrows as global provider

Sentynl Therapeutics (“Sentynl”), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly owned by Zydus Lifesciences (“Zydus Group”), has appointed myTomorrows as the new global provider for its Managed Access Program (MAP). myTomorrows is a global health technology company that connects patients with serious diseases, whose medical needs cannot be met by the available standard of care, with pre-approval treatment options such as clinical trials and MAPs.

This transition reinforces Sentynl’s commitment to providing patients with access to treatment options for rare diseases including Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) and processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies (PDPL), ultra-rare conditions that accelerate premature ageing in children.

“It is Sentynl’s mission to ensure patients with rare diseases have access to life-extending therapies,” said Matt Heck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sentynl. “As part of our commitment to the space, we are constantly seeking new ways to evolve and enhance that access. We are confident that myTomorrows’ deep expertise and forward-thinking approach will successfully help to expand the reach of our MAP with the highest standards of service and compliance.”

“myTomorrows is proud to support Sentynl in continuing to broaden the availability of treatment, ensuring that no patient is left behind due to geography or regulatory delays,” said Michel van Harten, MD, Chief Executive Officer, myTomorrows. “With our expertise in global access solutions, regulatory diligence, and patient-centric services, we look forward to scaling access to Sentynl’s program.”

Sentynl and myTomorrows intend to further strengthen their collaboration across additional managed access programmes, leveraging myTomorrows’ expertise in facilitating global access to treatments for a wide range of rare and ultra-rare diseases. The partnership reflects a shared objective to ensure that patients worldwide can access the therapies they need.