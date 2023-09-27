Sun Pharma Canada launches WINLEVI for acne

Sun Pharma Canada has launched WINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1% w/w) in Canada. WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older.

WINLEVI is thought to reduce the effects of acne hormones on skin by disrupting the androgen cascade. While the exact way that WINLEVI works is unknown, it aims to inhibit the effects of androgen receptors in cells of the sebaceous glands (oil-producing glands in the skin) to help reduce sebum (oil) production and inflammatory cytokines.

WINLEVI is the first and only topical androgen receptor inhibitor, and the newest Health Canada-approved formulation to target the hormonal component of acne in 40 years.