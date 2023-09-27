Express Pharma

Academia Tutorial Series – Master Your Analytical Skills With These Essential Tips & Tricks

By Agilent
Tutorials Designed to Maximize Potential

We know that not everyone can attend our live events or workshops to get product and workflow updates and guidance. However we still like to offer access to the educational material that is relevant to your everyday work. With this in mind, we have prepared a series of tips & tricks targeted at your main analytical instruments: DissolutionLCGC, and Spectroscopy systems. This material will benefit all users – with a particular focus on pharma laboratories in Academia – and will add value to your daily instrument maintenance and increase productivity.

View the tutorial abstracts below and register to view.

 

