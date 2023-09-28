SPDS announces DRPI 2023 World-Grant finale

It is a global online dissolution research presentation international competition for Masters/Ph.D students

The Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Sciences (SPDS) in association with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) has announced the DRPI 2023 World Finals, a global online research presentation competition for pharma students working in the dissolution science and allied areas. This event would witness researchers from five regions of the world, namely India, Australia and New Zealand, United States, Japan and South East Asia, and Europe, competing for the global awards under two categories: Early-Stage Researchers (Masters) and Late-Stage Researchers (PhD/Postdoc).

All presentations focus on diverse aspects of dissolution science, technology and applications therein, bringing to light an important and growing field of research. They would be judged by a global panel of experts based on their presentation and the subsequent interaction.

Out of 130 abstracts from India alone, following a 2-stage selection process, the three top finalists in each category would be pitched in the global finals against finalists shortlisted from the other regions. The national competitions were scheduled from June to September across various countries. The DRPI World Finals is scheduled online on September 23 and 24, 2023.

The awards to be jointly presented by SPDS and AAPS, would include in each category: first prize: US $2000, second prize: US $1500, third prize: US $1000 & a certificate. All winners would also be conferred the title of “SPDS Young Researcher 2023”. The prizes are sponsored by SOTAX, BASF, and ACG.

Online participation in this event is free for all students, academicians, regulators, and industry participants working or interested in the area of pharma research.

For more information and registration on DRPI 2023 Global Finale, please visit spds.in or drpi.spds.world