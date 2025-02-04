Akums launches Dapagliflozin + Pioglitazone tablets for type 2 diabetes

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has launched Dapagliflozin + Pioglitazone tablets, a combination therapy for the management of type 2 diabetes. Approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), this formulation is designed to address challenges associated with conventional diabetes treatments.

Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, facilitates glucose excretion through urine while offering additional benefits related to cardiovascular and renal health. Pioglitazone enhances insulin sensitivity in muscle and liver tissues, targeting insulin resistance. The combination of these two mechanisms provides sustained blood sugar control while minimising risks such as hypoglycaemia and weight gain.

Compared to monotherapy, this dual-drug approach addresses multiple metabolic pathways simultaneously, leading to more effective glucose regulation. The combination therapy also reduces the likelihood of treatment failure and the need for frequent medication adjustments. Its once-daily dosing is expected to improve patient adherence.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, stated, “The rise in diabetes cases in our country calls for novel and accessible solutions. By introducing Dapagliflozin + Pioglitazone tablets, we aim to equip healthcare providers with an advanced treatment option that caters to the diverse needs faced by patients. Our goal is to deliver therapies that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums, added, “The fight against diabetes requires a collaborative effort between healthcare providers, patients, and pharmaceutical innovators. Managing the condition often presents significant lifestyle hurdles for those affected. At Akums, we are committed to elevating well-being and enabling sound health outcomes. Backed by robust research, this dual-action therapy is developed to progress patient outcomes and overall well-being.”

Type 2 diabetes impairs insulin function, leading to elevated blood sugar levels if untreated. It can result in complications affecting the nerves and blood vessels. Early diagnosis and regular medical check-ups are essential for effective management.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals continues to focus on pharmaceutical development to provide solutions that address the complexities of diabetes care.