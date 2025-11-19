Sudeep Pharma’s Initial Public Offering to open on November 21, 2025

Sudeep Pharma has fixed the price band of ₹ 563- to ₹ 593 – per Equity Share of face value ₹1/- each for its maiden initial public offer.

The Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “Offer”) of the Company will open on Friday, November 21, 2025, for subscription and close on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 Equity Shares and in multiples of 25 Equity Shares thereafter. The Anchor Book will be on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue for Rs 95 crore and an offer-for-sale for up to shares 13, 490, 726 by the promoter and promoter group selling shareholders, for Rs 800 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 75.8 crore will be for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

The company is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries and is dedicated to contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem. The company leverages its inhouse developed technologies for processes such as encapsulation, spray drying, granulation, trituration, liposomal preparations and blending in an effort to drive innovation in our operations.

It has established a presence in both, domestic and international markets to over 100 countries, including key regions such as the United States, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company is one of the largest producers of food-grade iron phosphate for infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the food and beverage sectors, in terms of production capacity with a combined annual available manufacturing capacity of 72,246 metric tons, as of June 30, 2025 (Source: F&S Report). As of the same date, one of its manufacturing Facilities have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the manufacture of mineral-based ingredients.

Sudeep Pharma’s scientific precision and quality has helped position us as a trusted partner for customers around the world. The company has served over 1,100 customers, and have built longstanding relationships with marquee customers including Pfizer Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, Merck Group, Alembic Pharmaceutical Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cadila Pharmaceutical Limited, IMCD Asia Pte. Ltd., Micro Labs Limited, and Danone S.A.

ICICI Securities Limited and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are the book-running lead manager; and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

The Offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not more than 15% and 35% of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders respectively.