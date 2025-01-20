Strides gains USFDA approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 125 mg /250 mg

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Singapore, has received approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 125 mg /250 mg (OTC), from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen, 125 mg /250 mg (OTC), of Haleon US Holdings.

The addition of the Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 125 mg /250 mg (OTC) aims to enhance the company’s existing portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets will be manufactured at the company’s flagship facility in KRSG, Bengaluru.