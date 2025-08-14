STEER World achieves 200 kg/hr continuous granulation of Metformin

STEER World, a global leader in advanced materials platform technology, has demonstrated a 200 kg/hour continuous run of Metformin granules using its patented INTEGRAAL Continuous Granulation System. The demonstration marks a new benchmark for scalability, efficiency, and sustainability in the production of oral solid dosage (OSD) forms.

The system completed two high-capacity runs, consistently meeting quality, efficiency, and operational expectations.

STEER World’s development provides several benefits for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The continuous granulation system can operate at 200 kg/hr, allowing for high-volume production. It also delivers over 50% reduction in conversion costs, which can contribute to lower medicine prices. Energy consumption and carbon emissions are reduced, supporting sustainability targets. In addition, quality assurance and quality control overheads are lower due to streamlined compliance processes. The system offers flexibility to scale multiple products on a single production line.

The company indicated that certain granules can be scaled further to 500 kg/hour, enabling greater efficiencies in high-volume pharmaceutical production.

“This is more than a technological achievement; it is the beginning of a new era for pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Indu Bhushan, CEO & Director of STEER World’s Lifesciences division. “Our 200 kg/hour continuous granulation system is a testament to our commitment to innovation, offering the industry a viable and transformative path toward a future that is faster, cleaner, and more efficient. We are proud to lead this paradigm shift and help our partners deliver life-saving medicines to the world with unprecedented speed and quality.”

“INTEGRAAL offers a unique opportunity for manufacturers to achieve strong bottom-line and top-line growth,” added Rajesh Srinivasan, Chief Development Officer at STEER World. “They can now operate granulation lines continuously at high capacities, delivering the exact quality needed every minute. This capability fundamentally changes the economics and performance of pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

This achievement is expected to drive a shift in how pharmaceuticals are produced globally, offering manufacturers a solution that is not only more efficient and cost-effective but also more environmentally friendly.