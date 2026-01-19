Speed and flexibility play a critical role in how we compete with larger global players

As a young leader stepping into a global business, how do you envision the next phase of growth for Shriji Polymers?

As a young leader stepping into a global business, I see the next phase of growth for Shriji Polymers as an evolution rather than a transformation. My focus is on strengthening our role as a solutions-oriented packaging partner, moving beyond transactional manufacturing to offering deeper value to our customers.

This phase is about building capabilities, systems, and relationships— investing in quality, innovation, and people so that the organisation is prepared for larger opportunities ahead. I believe sustainable growth comes from being dependable, adaptable, and willing to learn continuously, especially in a highly regulated industry like pharma.For me, this journey is also personal. It’s about learning from experienced teams, understanding customer pain points closely, and ensuring that as we grow, we remain grounded in the values that have shaped Shriji Polymers so far.

What is your long-term vision for business expansion over the next five to ten years? What new markets (geographic or vertical) are you actively planning to enter?

Over the next five to ten years, our vision for expansion is both structured and scalable. From a geographic standpoint, we are actively evaluating opportunities in the Middle East, Latin America, and select European markets, where demand for high quality pharmaceutical packaging is growing alongside regulatory maturity.

Alongside geographic expansion, we also see strong potential in new verticals within healthcare and allied industries, including advanced drug delivery systems, medical devices, and specialised packaging for injectables and complex formulations. These segments require high precision and strong quality systems, which align well with our long-term capabilities.

Our approach to expansion will be measured rather than aggressive— prioritising regulatory readiness, customer alignment, and operational excellence. The aim is not just to enter new markets, but to build long-term, credible presence in them, supported by consistent quality and strong partnerships.

Where do you see the most impactful applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the pharma packaging industry, and how is Shriji Polymers preparing to leverage it?

I see the most impactful use of AI in pharma packaging emerging at the intersection of design validation, quality assurance, and operational efficiency. At the very initial stage, AI has the potential to help assess whether a packaging concept can be practically manufactured— by simulating designs, predicting outcomes, and identifying possible limitations before physical trials begin. This can significantly reduce development time and material wastage while improving decision-making.

Beyond design, AI can play a meaningful role in quality inspection and process monitoring. Intelligent vision systems can detect micro-defects, dimensional deviations, or inconsistencies that may not always be visible through manual inspection, thereby strengthening compliance in a highly regulated industry. AI-driven analytics can also support predictive maintenance, helping manufacturers anticipate machine issues and reduce downtime.

At Shriji Polymers, we view AI as a supporting enabler rather than a replacement for human expertise. Our focus is on gradually integrating digital tools that enhance accuracy, consistency, and learning across operations. By strengthening our data systems, standardising processes, and upskilling our teams, we are preparing ourselves to adopt AI in a way that is practical, responsible, and aligned with regulatory expectations— ensuring that technology ultimately translates into better outcomes for our customers.

How does Shriji Polymers strategically position itself for contending with worldwide market leaders? What are your key competitive advantages (e.g., technology, cost, service, time-to-market) that allow you to challenge global giants?

Shriji Polymers positions itself by combining the strength of a multigeography presence with the agility of a focused, customer-centric organisation. Operating across multiple markets allows us to better understand regional regulatory expectations, customer preferences, and supply-chain dynamics, while also reducing overdependence on any single geography. This global exposure enables us to respond faster and more effectively to evolving customer needs.

One of our key competitive advantages lies in our ability to balance quality with cost efficiency. By maintaining strong inhouse manufacturing capabilities and lean operational structures, we are able to offer globally competitive solutions without compromising on regulatory compliance or product consistency. This becomes especially relevant for customers looking to scale across markets while managing cost pressures.

Speed and flexibility also play a critical role in how we compete with larger global players. Our relatively agile decision-making structure allows us to move quickly— from development to execution—resulting in shorter time-to-market and greater customisation. Customers value this responsiveness, particularly in fast-changing pharma and healthcare environments.

Additionally, our focus on long-term partnerships rather than transactional relationships sets us apart. We work closely with customers to understand their challenges, align with their growth plans, and codevelop solutions that add sustained value. Supported by robust quality systems and continuous process improvement, this approach allows Shriji Polymers to compete not just on scale, but on reliability, adaptability, and trust— which are critical differentiators when contending with global market leaders.

When developing new packaging solutions, what is the process for ensuring a patient-friendly pack design? How do you gather user feedback on features like ease of opening, dosing accuracy, and accessibility?

Ensuring patient-friendly pack design is a collaborative and iterative process at Shriji Polymers. Every new development begins with regulatory compliance and customer requirements, followed by a deeper evaluation of user experience—particularly in areas such as ease of opening, dosing precision, and accessibility.

We rely on a combination of market research, global case studies, and application specific testing to develop solutions that align with evolving consumer expectations. Prototypes and samples are shared with customers to gather practical feedback, which helps us optimise design, functionality, and performance before scaling. With experience across diverse segments including pharma packaging, rigid packaging, FMCG, home care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and agrochemicals, we are able to transfer learnings across industries. This continuous learning mindset ensures that our packaging solutions remain compliant, innovative, and truly usercentric.

What are Shriji Polymers’ core commitments and practical steps towards sustainability in your manufacturing processes? How do you balance cost efficiency with environmentally friendly practices?

Sustainability is a continuous journey at Shriji Polymers, supported by practical actions on the ground. We have invested in renewable energy through solar power installations and partial inhouse electricity generation to reduce environmental impact and improve energy efficiency. Our waste management strategy focuses on recycling and reuse, where production scrap is responsibly repurposed for suitable product lines across various industries.

Water stewardship is addressed through rainwater harvesting systems and groundwater recharge initiatives, ensuring efficient use of natural resources. We have also decentralised our manufacturing footprint by developing plants at multiple locations, which helps reduce transportation-related emissions and contributes to smoother logistics. Through these initiatives, we strive to balance sustainable practices with operational efficiency and long-term business growth.