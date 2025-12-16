Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 positions Odisha as eastern India’s emerging life sciences hub: Odisha CM

“Odisha will be a leading destination for pharmaceutical and medical‑device investments – the most competitive hub for innovation and jobs. Yahi samay hai.” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while addressing the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025, the State’s first dedicated summit focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and life sciences manufacturing. The summit was organised by the Government of Odisha in association with FICCI in Bhubaneswar.

The event marked a significant milestone in Odisha’s industrial diversification journey, bringing together industry leaders, global manufacturers, MedTech innovators, researchers, investors, and policymakers on a single platform. Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 showcased the State’s growing strengths in Pharmaceuticals, Medical devices manufacturing, progressive policy framework, infrastructure readiness, and skilled manpower, positioning Odisha as an emerging destination in India’s Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices value chain.

The summit witnessed strong investor response, with a total of 45 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed across pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and industrial infrastructure. These MoUs represent an investment commitment of Rs 6,263 crore, with an estimated employment generation potential of 38,406 jobs, reinforcing Odisha’s focus on inclusive, employment-intensive, and sustainable industrial growth.

Key highlights:

For pharmaceuticals: 32 MoUs with proposed investments of Rs 2,681 crore, generating over 6,528 employment opportunities.

32 MoUs with proposed investments of Rs 2,681 crore, generating over 6,528 employment opportunities. For medical technology and devices: 12 MoUs with Rs 582 crore in committed investments, creating over 1,878 jobs.

12 MoUs with Rs 582 crore in committed investments, creating over 1,878 jobs. For a landmark industrial park proposal: 1 MoU with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, expected to generate nearly 30,000 jobs.

1 MoU with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, expected to generate nearly 30,000 jobs. Investment intent of: 780 crore and generating of employment potential of 6240 received during the event

The investment commitments reflect broad-based interest across the life sciences sector, substantially strengthening the State’s industrial infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The summit witnessed the participation of over 300 organisations and more than 400 delegates, representing the entire life sciences value chain including APIs, bulk drugs, formulations, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare services, research institutions, skilling partners, industry associations and Students.

Leading industry players such as Infunex, Aurobindo Pharma, Granules Lifesciences, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Biological E. Ltd, Pharmexcil, Vaccines and Cipla, among others, actively engaged in sectoral discussions, investment deliberations, and one-to-one meetings, exploring strategic growth opportunities in Odisha.

Senior officials from the Government of Odisha were also present at the summit, reflecting the State’s whole-of-government approach to investor facilitation and sectoral development under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The discussions reaffirmed Odisha’s steadfast commitment to ease of doing business, responsive governance, coordinated decision-making, and seamless investor support.

The key highlight of the summit was the launch of the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025, a forward-looking policy aimed at building a globally competitive, innovation-led, and employment-oriented life sciences ecosystem in the State. The policy offers a comprehensive framework covering infrastructure development, investment facilitation, research and development, skill development, and targeted incentives for pharmaceuticals and medical devices manufacturing.

The CM also unveiled two new industrial parks one dedicated to pharmaceuticals Park at Khordha-Nayagarh and the second to medical devices manufacturing park at Khordha. These parks are equipped with industrial infrastructure, common utilities, testing and certification facilities, and compliance-ready ecosystems to enable faster project implementation and ease of operations.

Majhi said, “Odisha is ready to emerge as a leading hub for pharmaceuticals and medical devices in India. With our new Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025 and pharma parks, we offer one of the country’s most competitive ecosystems for investment, innovation and jobs. I invite industry leaders to come, invest in Odisha and join us in this transformative journey yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai.”

He emphasised that Odisha’s strategic coastal location, port-led connectivity, and transparent governance framework make it uniquely positioned to attract global pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Manufacturing investments.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, Shri Sampad Chandra Swain stated, “The Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 reflects our State’s sector-focused industrialisation strategy. With progressive policies, dedicated industrial parks, skilled manpower, and proactive governance, Odisha offers a compelling value proposition for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.”

Following the summit, Odisha Chief Minister and a delegation from the Government of Odisha will visit Hyderabad for roadshow on 19th of this month, reinforcing the State’s roadmap towards Samruddha Odisha by 2036.