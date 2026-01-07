Sigachi Industries appoints Atul Dhavle as Chief People Officer

Sigachi Industries, a leading global manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced the appointment of Atul Dhavle as its Chief People Officer (CPO).

In his new role, Atul will work closely with the Board and leadership team to align human capital strategy with the company’s long-term growth objectives. He will play a key role in ensuring cultural coherence and organizational resilience as Sigachi expands across businesses, geographies, and operating models, while fostering a culture of accountability, engagement, and trust.

Welcoming Atul to the leadership team, Lijo Chacko, Deputy Group CEO, Sigachi Industries, said, “Atul’s rich experience in building scalable people and leadership systems in complex industry environment will be a strong asset for the organization. His ability to combine strategic clarity with disciplined execution will help strengthen our leadership depth, reinforce our culture, and support sustainable growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Atul Dhavle, said, “I look forward to working with the leadership team at Sigachi to build a strong, people-centric organization.”

Atul Dhavle brings nearly three decades of experience in strategic human capital leadership, with expertise in organisation design, talent development, organisational capability building, and operational excellence across large-scale change initiatives in complex, multi-location environments, giving him a strong foundation to build scalable, high-performance organizations.

He joins Sigachi Industries from Granules India Limited, where he served as Chief Human Resources Officer and led transformation initiatives across multiple manufacturing sites, R&D, and corporate functions. He held senior leadership positions at various other organizations, including Granules, Bharat Forge, Dr. Reddy’s, DuPont Fibers, and Mahindra.

Atul’s appointment reflects Sigachi Industries’ continued focus on strengthening organizational capability, supporting its people, and building a future-ready enterprise grounded in responsibility, transparency, and long-term value creation.