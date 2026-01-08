We are cost-competitive and aligned with global ESG framework demands

The biologics sector is very dependent on single-use products and containment solutions. For example, the COVID pandemic exposed the vulnerability of vaccine makers to being importdependent. Has the situation changed since then? What is the price differential for imported and Made in India single-use solutions, and how do they fare in terms of meeting global quality norms?



Joshi: The biologics industry’s reliance on SUTs and containment solutions is a necessity driven by the need for flexibility, safety, and cost effectiveness in the production of complex biological therapies. Yes, India was badly exposed during the pandemic, particularly as manufacturers were heavily reliant on imported single-use components from the US and the EU. However, since then, domestic manufacturing has surged significantly. The singleuse bio-processing systems market in India jumped from $508.9?million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1,975.7?million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.48 per cent. We see this as real progress.

While exact price differentials vary by product, anecdotal industry estimates suggest that domestically manufactured SUTs can be 20–30 per cent more cost effective than imported counterparts, primarily due to reduced logistics costs and favorable duty structures, and the quality is aligning with global GMP standards and CDSCO’s increasingly stringent validation protocols. We’re also seeing growing investment in indigenous innovation, techtransfer partnerships with global firms and acquisitions.

What is the carbon footprint of single-use products, especially when companies will have to follow ESG norms of India as well as the countries to which they export?



Joshi: As global ESG norms tighten, both within India under frameworks like BRSR and in export destinations like the EU and US, sustainability is no longer optional. Fortunately, single-use technologies (SUTs) in biopharma are also environmentally aligned, in addition to being operationally effective.

Multiple independent lifecycle assessments (LCAs) show that single-use systems consistently outperform traditional stainless-steel setups across a wide range of sustainability metrics. In one such study comparing monoclonal antibody production systems, single-use solutions delivered lower environmental impact across 18 different categories, like Carbon Footprint, Renewable Energy Adoption, Water Usage, Waste Generation, etc.

From a resource-use perspective, single-use systems consume 30 per cent less energy, 87 per cent less water, and 95 per cent fewer detergents compared to conventional cleaning and sterilisation methods. This leads to a 25 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by eliminating energy-intensive cleaning and steaming processes. This positions Indian-made single-use products strongly on the global stage. We are both costcompetitive and aligned with global ESG framework demands.

How are single-use product manufacturers ensuring that they are as sustainable as possible, without raising the prices of the final products?



Joshi: The key to cost-effective sustainability lies in strategic design, material innovation, and process optimisation. For starters, many manufacturers are embracing sustainability-by-design, simplifying product architecture by eliminating unnecessary components like extra sampling ports or bulky connectors. Material innovation is another lever. There’s a growing shift toward bio-based, recyclable, and compostable polymers, which are now being produced at scale, making them more costcompetitive. These sustainable alternatives meet the same performance standards while reducing dependency on fossil based inputs.

In terms of operations, companies are investing in waste-to-energy (WTE) systems for safe disposal of contaminated single-use materials. Some are even exploring closed-loop water systems to further reduce energy and water consumption. Additionally, single-use systems inherently eliminate the need for steam and chemical-intensive cleaning cycles. This brings significant cost savings in validation, water, and energy which can be reinvested in sustainable improvements rather than being passed on to the buyer.

What are the global trends and focus areas in the bioprocessing space? Where do India’s bioprocessing companies fit into global bioprocessing supply chains?



Kapoor: Globally, the bioprocessing industry is moving rapidly towards trends like single-use bioprocessing systems, continuous bioprocessing, automation and digital biomanufacturing, and advanced filtration and monitoring systems. India is uniquely positioned to benefit from this transformation. In continuous bioprocessing, for instance, India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia, with expected growth from a small base to nearly $50 million by 2030. This adoption is being driven by India’s strength in costcompetitive, scalable manufacturing, particularly in biologics and biosimilars.

India is also faring well in digital biomanufacturing, thanks to initiatives like Bio-E3 and dedicated biofoundries. The government is pushing for AI-enabled, automated production systems. Meanwhile, the market for single-use sensors and advanced filtration systems is booming, projected to grow over three times by 2033, aligning with international process analytical technology (PAT) standards.

Coupled with the 673 USFDA-approved manufacturing plants, the most in the world, outside the US, India is poised to capitalise on the existing trends.

What has been the uptake of government policies like the National Biopharma Mission and initiatives like Bio-E3 and Bio-RIDE? What is the timeline to see this impact?



Kapoor: National Biopharma Mission (NBM), Bio-E3, and Bio-RIDE are some of the most visionary government interventions, and they are already delivering tangible results. The National Biopharma Mission, for instance, has supported over 200 grantees across vaccines, biotherapeutics, medical devices, and diagnostics, leading to the launch of over 18 successful market-ready products. Over 450 IPR awareness campaigns have been conducted, 25+ technologies have been licensed to industry, and 300 MSMEs are actively benefiting. It’s no surprise that the World Bank called the NBM a “hidden jewel” in its global portfolio.

Complementing this, newer initiatives like Bio-E3 (Empowering Enterprises in BioEcosystem) and Bio-RIDE are working to scale innovations, create next-gen biofoundries, and drive digital and sustainable biomanufacturing. At the current pace, we can expect significant breakthroughs by 2030, making India globally competitive in biopharma. Together, these programs are laying the groundwork for India’s ambitious target of a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2047, the centenary year of our independence.

Are we hampered by a lack of a skilled workforce for biopharma, and what’s being done on this front?



Kapoor: Yes, India does face a mismatch between demand and supply of niche-skilled talent in the biopharma sector. Several reports, including the GBRI, show us that sectors like R&D, manufacturing (especially GMP-ready roles), supply chain, and customer engagement face talent shortfalls, with India ranking 17th out of 22 countries in workforce resilience in the biopharma sector. Companies struggle to attract and retain top-tier talent, especially in digital technologies and scientific roles.

However, we would not call it a crisis. With a young workforce, expanding educational infrastructure, and growing investments in training and R&D, the situation is improving. India’s demographic dividend is significant: 50 per cent of its 1.3 billion population is under 25, and over 15,500 biotech graduates enter the workforce annually. The sector is also supported by a strong ecosystem, with nine DBTsupported biotech parks and 60 BIRAC-supported bioincubators nurturing talent. Of course, more needs to be done, but we believe as a developing country, we are getting there.

How can biopharma companies build future business strategies that are resilient to geopolitical shocks like tariffs, wars, etc?



Kapoor: Wars, tariffs, and trade disruptions are very much a part of the complex world we live in. Wars, export bans, and fluctuating tariff regimes impact everything from APIs to packaging materials. The biopharma sector, like all others, is vulnerable. But if India truly wants to fulfil its vision of becoming the “pharmacy of the world”, we must etch resilience into our business strategies.

The foremost nonnegotiable is to, of course, derisk their supply chains by diversifying sourcing across countries, vendors, and creating strategic reserves of critical components like reagents and filters. Localisation of high-value inputs is also key. Investing in domestic capabilities for singleuse systems, biosimilars, and advanced biologics equipment reduces exposure to external shocks. PharmNXT is already leading this development by providing homegrown alternatives to traditionally imported components. A robust digital infrastructure can make operations more shock-absorbent.

Importantly, the Government of India is already acting on this front through PLI schemes and trade agreements like CEPA and India-UK FTA to strengthen manufacturing and innovation ecosystems.

