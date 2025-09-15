Shree Ramkrishna Exports Group launches Kriam Pharma

Shree Ramkrishna Exports has forayed into healthcare with the launch of Kriam Pharma. The inauguration ceremony, held in Surat under the theme ‘Aarogyam: A New Flight towards Health & Healing’, marked the unveiling of this new venture.

The launch event was attended by dignitaries including Surat’s Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani, Govindbhai Dholakia, SRK Founder & Chairman; Dr Vijay Agarwal, President, Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO); Dr Giridhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI); Mathurbhai Savani, Chairman of Kiran Hospital; Arnav Kapoor, Deputy Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Savjibhai Dholakia of Hari Krishna Exports and several leaders from the healthcare ecosystem.

Tej Dholakia, Founder of Kriam Pharma said, “Healthcare is a necessity for everyone, yet access to quality medicines at affordable prices remains a challenge. With Kriam Pharma, we aim to bridge this gap by delivering high-quality medicines while building trust between providers and patients. This is not merely a business journey, but a journey of service. We will ensure quality medicines at fair prices, initially reaching 20,000 towns and villages.”

Kriam Pharma will focus on categories such as anti-diabetic, cardiac care, gastrointestinal, pain management, dermatology, vitamins and minerals and anti-infectives, covering both immediate and long-term healthcare needs. In a highly fragmented market, the company will deliver reliability, while adhering to the highest ethical standards, informed a company statement.

Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani congratulated SRK Family on the new venture and expressed hope that with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Kriam Pharma would supply its medicines even to South Africa. He said, “The company would initially focus on Gujarat and Maharashtra, adopting a direct-to-chemist distribution model for efficiency and trust.”

Kriam Pharma aims to supply medicines across every city, town and village in India by 2030, while creating more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, informed the statement. The company is also exploring exports to emerging markets with high demand for dependable and high-quality medicines.

Kriam Pharma is currently sourcing its products from leading CDMOs and plans to set up in-house manufacturing in the second phase.