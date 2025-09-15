Alembic Pharma gets EIR for its API – I & API – II facility located at Panelav

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the inspection conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its API-I and API-II facilities in Panelav.

The inspection was carried out between May 26, 2025 and May 31, 2025.

The company had received ANDA approval for its Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe, last week.