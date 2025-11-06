Shaping the next gen of global pharmacists: Preparing students for AI, data and precision medicine

The pharmacy profession is at a defining crossroads. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and precision medicine is transforming every layer of healthcare — from drug discovery and clinical decision-making to patient monitoring and policy design. Pharmacists today are no longer limited to dispensing medicines; they are becoming interpreters of data, partners in clinical research, and active contributors to personalised care.

As healthcare systems move toward digitalisation and individualisation, the role of the “global pharmacist” is being redefined. For Indian pharmacy education and practice to remain globally competitive, it must evolve beyond conventional pharmaceutics and pharmacology, integrating emerging disciplines such as informatics, genomics, nanomedicine, and 3D printing. This transformation will prepare students to work at the intersection of technology and therapeutics.

AI, data science, and precision medicine: The new drivers of healthcare

AI and big data analytics have already begun reshaping the pharmaceutical value chain — from molecule design and clinical trials to pharmacovigilance and patient adherence. Reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) underline that digital intelligence improves decision making, enhances drug safety, and streamlines healthcare delivery.

In research and development, AI-based algorithms are capable of predicting drug–drug interactions, identifying adverse effects, and optimising dosing regimens. They enable in silico drug design, significantly reducing both time and cost in early discovery stages. Similarly, pharmacogenomics — the foundation of precision medicine — is transforming therapy by aligning drug choice and dose with a patient’s genetic profile. This ensures that treatment is both efficacious and safe, minimising the trial-and-error approach that has traditionally characterised drug therapy.

The arrival of 3D printing adds another layer of personalisation. A 2023 study by Serrano et al. highlighted how 3D printing enables the fabrication of tailored dosage forms and implants for specific patient needs. The FDA-approved 3D printed tablet Spritam® (levetiracetam) stands as a milestone, demonstrating the feasibility of custom-designed oral formulations. Moreover, “polypills” that combine multiple drugs in a single dosage form have shown improved adherence for patients with chronic conditions.

Together, AI, data analytics, pharmacogenomics, and 3D printing are shaping a future where pharmacists will design and deliver truly individualised therapy.

Bridging the educational divide

Based on these global advancements, Pharmacy council of India (PCI) is redefining a Curriculum that focuses on AI, pharmacogenomics, or informatics. The future graduates are expected to be strong in pharmaceutical sciences, with preparedness for data-driven and technology-enabled healthcare environments as an outcome of new curriculum.

The FIP Development Goals (2021) call upon institutions worldwide to embed digital health literacy, ethical data use, and interprofessional collaboration into their curricula. These competencies are essential to equip graduates for an era where pharmacists interact with machine-learning systems, genomic data, and digital health platforms.

India’s pharmacy colleges and universities must therefore reimagine their academic structures. This requires:

◆ Curriculum integration of data science, AI applications, pharmacogenomics, and digital therapeutics.

◆ Faculty upskilling, so educators can confidently teach and mentor students in these emerging domains.

◆ Collaborations with industry, regulatory bodies, and research institutes, enabling realworld exposure to AI-driven drug design, nanomedicine formulation, and data-based pharmacovigilance.

◆ Such reforms will align Indian pharmacy education with Industry 4.0, fostering a workforce capable of contributing to the global pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

Reimagining the curriculum: The three pillars of future-ready pharmacy education

To create globally competent pharmacists, the training must rest on three interlinked pillars:

◆ Digital and data competence

Pharmacy graduates should be skilled in interpreting clinical and pharmacological data, analysing health informatics, and using AI tools in decision support. Add-on Courses or certificate courses in data analytics, bioinformatics, and AIbased drug discovery, supplemented by simulation-based learning and case studies, will nurture analytical and evidence-based thinking with its application to pharmaceutical and clinical sciences.

◆ Technological adaptability and innovation

Hands-on exposure to 3D printing, nanotechnology, and advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing can empower students to design innovative dosage forms and personalised therapies. Training modules should include practical demonstrations, industry-linked projects, and entrepreneurship cells that promote innovation in digital and precision healthcare.

◆ Global and ethical perspective

As pharmacy practice becomes increasingly borderless, students must understand international regulatory frameworks, ethical dimensions of AI, and global standards in data security and patient confidentiality. Add-on Courses on pharmacy law, bioethics, and global health policy will instill responsibility in using technology for equitable healthcare access.

Policy support and academic innovation in India

The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) provides a strong foundation for this transformation. It advocates multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, and innovation, encouraging institutions to become incubators of critical thinking and entrepreneurship. Pharmacy colleges can leverage NEP’s vision by offering interdisciplinary electives — such as AI in drug discovery, digital therapeutics, or genomics-based precision medicine — in collaboration with engineering, data science, and medical schools.

Further, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) can play an enabling role by updating model curricula, incentivising faculty development, and promoting industry-academia linkages. Continuous professional development in digital health, supported by short-term certification courses and international collaborations, can ensure sustained competence among practicing pharmacists as well.

The vision ahead: The global pharmacist

The pharmacist of tomorrow will combine scientific depth with digital intelligence. They will be able to decode genomic information, operate AI-assisted systems, and use 3D bioprinting to deliver patient-specific therapies. Beyond technical proficiency, these professionals must embody adaptability, curiosity, and ethical responsibility — qualities essential in a fastevolving healthcare landscape.

Ultimately, AI, data science, and precision medicine are not replacements for human judgment but extensions of it. The pharmacist’s role will continue to center on ensuring that medicines — and now, data driven insights — are used safely, effectively, and compassionately.

As India positions itself as a global pharma and healthcare innovation hub, the country’s pharmacy educators hold a critical responsibility. By modernising curricula, embracing technology, and nurturing globally aware professionals, we can ensure that the next generation of Indian pharmacists leads confidently in a world where medicine, data, and humanity converge.