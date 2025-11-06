Senores Pharma forms new subsidiary to strengthen its US footprint

Senores Pharmaceuticals (SPI) acquired 51% stake in Zoraya Pharmaceuticals LLC, Delaware, USA through subscription of membership interest. With this move, Zoraya has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company and bolsters its operations as well as product development strengths in the US.

In a separate announcement, its material subsidiary, Havix Group Inc. D/B/A Aavis Pharmaceuticals (“Havix”), based in Georgia, USA, has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration after a successful inspection in July 2025. The inspection concluded with three minor observations, all of which have been resolved to the satisfaction of the USFDA, marking the closure of the inspection.

Commenting on this, Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited said, “This dual milestone reflects our unwavering focus on quality, compliance, and global expansion. Zoraya collaboration represents an important move forward in strengthening our US operations as well as expanding the specialty-portfolio. The positive EIR outcome reaffirms Havix’s robust manufacturing standards and underscores the company’s consistent ability to meet stringent global regulatory expectations and deliver products of the highest quality.”