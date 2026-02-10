Servier sets up GATINN platform in India for Single Pill Combinations development and export

Servier, a pharma group governed by a foundation, has announced the establishment of a platform in India named GATINN to work with partners on the development, manufacturing and export of Single Pill Combinations (SPCs) for cardiometabolic and venous diseases.

The company stated that the platform is intended to support treatment adherence and long-term outcomes by simplifying therapy through SPCs. The initiative aligns with Servier’s 2030 ambition to accelerate innovation and deliver patient-centric solutions in chronic conditions where adherence remains a challenge.

Explaining the initiative, Dr Kshitij Panse, Chief Operating Officer – GATINN, said, “GATINN embodies Servier’s strategy to address critical patient unmet needs by accelerating patient-centric innovation. ‘GATI’ signifies speed, reflecting our focus on rapidly delivering solutions, while ‘INN’ represents innovation in India. By combining a dedicated local team, carefully selected partners, and Servier’s global R&D, manufacturing, and quality expertise, we are building a platform to execute high-quality SPCs that meet global standards and help improve adherence and outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Servier plans to invest approximately €15 million in 2026 in GATINN. The company will work with partners in India to deliver SPCs to patients. The platform brings together development, manufacturing, supply chain and quality oversight through a coordination hub located in India.

Manufacturing activities will be undertaken through selected Indian CDMO partners. Active pharmaceutical ingredients will continue to be sourced from Servier’s production facilities where the company is the originator.

According to Servier, this model combines research capabilities from France with development and manufacturing activities in India, supporting supply to markets in Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on the platform, Charlotte Marmousez, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Transformation, said, “The decision to establish GATINN in India aligns with Servier’s global strategy to advance patient-centered innovation by developing top quality SPCs to improve patient adherence. This is first such platform for Servier, which will coordinate on behalf of the global Servier teams from research and manufacturing, based in the headquarters in France.”

The company said that projects under the platform have already begun, with the first international launch expected in the second quarter of 2027. Around five products are expected to be in development by the end of 2026, with the addition of about one SPC each year until 2030 to build a pipeline.