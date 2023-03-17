Express Pharma

Unichem gets USFDA approval for ranolazine ER tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg

Ranolazine ER tablets are indicated for the treatment of chronic angina

By EP News Bureau
Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its ranolazine extended-release tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Ranexa (ranolazine extended-release tablets) 500 mg and 1000 mg, of Gilead Sciences.

Ranolazine Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg, and 1000 mg are indicated for the treatment of chronic angina.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Goa Plant.

