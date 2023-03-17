Unichem gets USFDA approval for ranolazine ER tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its ranolazine extended-release tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Ranexa (ranolazine extended-release tablets) 500 mg and 1000 mg, of Gilead Sciences.

Ranolazine Extended-Release Tablets, 500 mg, and 1000 mg are indicated for the treatment of chronic angina.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Goa Plant.