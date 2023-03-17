Unichem gets USFDA approval for ranolazine ER tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg
Ranolazine ER tablets are indicated for the treatment of chronic angina
Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its ranolazine extended-release tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Ranexa (ranolazine extended-release tablets) 500 mg and 1000 mg, of Gilead Sciences.
The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Goa Plant.