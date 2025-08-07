SCHOTT expands glass tubing production capabilities in India to include syringes and cartridges

SCHOTT, a global company in specialty glass, has announced the addition of syringe and cartridge glass tubing production at its manufacturing facility in Jambusar, Gujarat. The company stated that this expansion makes it Asia’s largest producer of syringe and cartridge glass tubing and strengthens its support for the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

According to SCHOTT, the new capabilities in Jambusar are based on a direct technology transfer from its operations in Germany. The facility is designed to meet growing global and domestic demand for biologics, including semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist commonly used for weight management and blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes. Market experts estimate that the GLP-1 segment alone is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 33 per cent.

The addition of syringe and cartridge tubing complements SCHOTT India’s existing product lines, which include glass tubing for vials and ampoules. With this development, the company aims to meet all primary packaging requirements for injectable drugs from within India.

“This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to support pharmaceutical packaging capabilities in India,” said Sundeep Prabhu, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SCHOTT Glass India. “As the first in India to locally manufacture high-precision syringe and cartridge glass tubing, we are not only elevating our operational capabilities but also reinforcing India’s healthcare self-sufficiency. This investment aligns strongly with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and showcases our ongoing commitment to driving excellence, and economic growth in the country.”

SCHOTT has operated in India since 1998 and has been a supplier to the parenteral pharmaceutical packaging sector. The company highlighted the technical benefits of its FIOLAX Type I borosilicate glass tubing, which it claims offers consistent wall thickness, tight geometric precision, and inner diameter tolerance—factors that contribute to stable plunger performance and drug delivery in prefillable syringes and cartridges.

According to the company, FIOLAX glass tubing is supported by SCHOTT’s perfeXion quality system, which uses real-time data analysis to monitor up to 100,000 data points per minute for quality control.

“Our dedication goes beyond just production; it’s about empowering the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem in India. By bringing local production of our high-precision syringe and cartridge FIOLAX glass tubing to India, we’re ensuring a stable and consistent supply chain for critical drug delivery systems. With highly accurate inner diameter control and our perfeXion quality system analysing 100,000 data points every minute, we aim to achieve zero-defect manufacturing,” said Pawan Kumar Shukla, President and Managing Director of SCHOTT Glass India.

SCHOTT stated that it selected India for this expansion due to the country’s growing pharmaceutical market, availability of skilled professionals, and favourable regulatory environment. The company believes this initiative will contribute to the local economy while ensuring supply chain resilience and transferring advanced manufacturing practices.