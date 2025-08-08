Eppendorf unveils next-generation pipettes delivering enhanced adaptability, precision, and comfort

Eppendorf has announced the global sales launch of its next generation of mechanical pipettes, the Eppendorf Research 3 neo. The new pipettes aim to offer Eppendorf accuracy and precision, along with faster or easier volume selection, optimised ergonomics with a shorter pipetting button, and adaptable settings and accessories to customise the pipetting experience across a range of laboratory applications.

The new pipettes are available for sale in India since August 5, 2025.

The Research 3 neo pipette is highly adaptable, allowing users to easily speed up or fine-tune volume changes by switching between two volume setting speeds. Users can also temporarily adjust the pipette to accommodate different liquid types, tip geometries, reverse pipetting, and altitudes, ensuring optimal accuracy across various applications without the need for recalibration. Additionally, the new ColorTag changeable pipette marking rings1) enable users to reversibly label the instrument.

Further adding to its customisation options, the Research 3 neo boasts carefully designed ergonomics. Features include a new operating concept with a shorter pipetting button, an ergonomic finger hook, and a well balanced, lightweight design. Additionally, it offers low tip attachment and ejection forces, ensuring comfortable and efficient use.



Like all Eppendorf pipettes, the Research 3 neo places accuracy and precision at its core. Constructed from high-quality materials and subjected to extensive testing, this mechanical air-cushion pipette delivers performance beyond ISO 8655 test limits, when paired with epT.I.P.S. pipette tips. The new volume lock feature facilitates care-free pipetting as unintentional volume changes are prevented.

Commenting on the launch of the Research 3 neo pipette, Christiane Markau (Product Innovation Manager at Eppendorf SE) said, “We’re extremely proud to introduce the latest generation of mechanical pipettes, the Research 3 neo. Our mission has been to create a pipette that is the perfect fit for all users, in terms of its adaptability and accessories, as well as its comfort and performance.”

Last but not least, the Research 3 neo is at the forefront of pipetting sustainability. This durable, long-lasting pipette is manufactured in an ISO 14001 certified plant powered with 100 per cent renewable energy and features an ACT label, highlighting Eppendorf’s commitment to eco-friendlier production and products. The pipette comes in recycled and recyclable packs and is compatible with the innovative epT.I.P.S. BioBased pipette tips made of 100 per cent biobased polypropylene according to mass-balance approach*, helping to lower the carbon footprint of labs using them.

