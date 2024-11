In this video:

Santosh Kakad, AGM – Sales and Marketing, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties

Key Takeaway:

Nitrosamine levels in low-nitrite formulations remained under control even for high-risk products. Supplier selection of filler excipients, such as MCC and lactose, and the replacement of critical excipients, such as crospovidone, are obvious nitrosamine risk-mitigation strategies