Sanjaya Mariwala highlights key takeaways from Union Budget 2025

Sanjaya Mariwala, President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Executive Chairman & Managing Director of OmniActive Health Technologies:

“The Union Budget delivered today showcases a clear vision for India’s economic future. The reforms in income tax structure will put more money in the citizens’ pockets, creating a cycle of spending and growth. What is particularly encouraging is the focus on agricultural and MSME improvements.

In terms of medical care, the addition of 10,000 seats and opening of daycare centres for cancer in all districts highlight an increasing emphasis on accessible and premium medical care. Additionally, skilling programs including the setting up of National Centres of Excellence in AI education will ensure that our youth can compete in the global economy.

These measures, rooted in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas, ensure inclusive progress, balancing economic expansion with social upliftment. Aligning seamlessly with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, driving India towards sustained prosperity and global leadership.”