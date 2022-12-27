Sami-Sabinsa Group releases book on “Selenium in Health and Diseases”

Sami-Sabinsa recently unveiled a book on selenium, a mineral that has been extensively investigated by medical professionals in recent times. The book “Selenium: In Health And Diseases,” edited by Dr Muhammed Majeed, Founder and Chairman, Sami-Sabinsa Group, delves into the chemistry, biochemistry and biology of the selenium element in relation to human health, a statement from the company has notified.

According to the statement, the recent pandemic has put a spotlight on the need to maintain a healthy immune system, particularly in instances where there are limited therapeutic options. This has put selenium’s immune capability in the centre stage, which aids in reducing oxidative stress, inflammation and disease pathogenesis as well as preventing viral infection and strengthening immunity.

The scientific publication underlines selenium as an essential micronutrient for both human and animal health, albeit in a minuscule amount. “The book discusses the importance of selenium supplements in enhancing immunity, supporting a healthy thyroid, preserving gastro-intestinal health, promoting reproductive function, aiding in cancer therapy, and enhancing skin and hair health,” said Dr Muhammed Majeed, Chairman and Founder, Sami-Sabinsa Group, in the statement.

The book also mentions various selenium products offered by Sami-Sabinsa Group, including PeptiSeLect, MethySelene, PeptiSelene, Selendrovir, ImmuActive, Selenium Select and SelenoForce.

“Our clinical evaluation of ImmuActive, a herbal and mineral supplement, demonstrates that it can effectively manage COVID-19 symptoms as an adjunct therapy,” Dr Majeed added in the statement.

Copies of the book are currently available online at Amazon and Flipkart for purchase in India, the statement concluded.