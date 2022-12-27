Zeon Lifesciences collaborates with Vitonnix 

Zeon Lifesciences has collaborated with Vitonnix to launch a sublingual spray to meet the daily nutrient requirement. The companies have collaborated on the design and production of numerous products in this category for a variety of indications, according to a statement from Zeon Lifesciences.

The statement said that Zeon Lifesciences is engaged in collaborative novel research and technology, and shows keen interest in the field of innovation. Given that nutraceuticals are a current trend, industry collaboration within the nutra sector is essential to fostering technological growth and innovation that benefits both parties. Sublingual sprays, a patented product created by doctors and pharmacy professionals after years of thorough research and development, are the product of the UK-based company, Vitonnix. Every component in sprays was added after numerous hours of study, discussion and work to produce the best formulation. Prior to choosing the ideal blends, hundreds of combinations were tested to ensure that the patients and users see benefits.

Expressing his views on the development, Suresh Garg, MD, and Founder, Zeon Lifesciences, stated in the statement, “We’re……..Sublingual sprays, which are patented and have been clinically shown to be effective and patient-compliant, have just added into our portfolio. We are also forming joint ventures with different businesses to produce cutting-edge products.”