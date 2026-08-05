Rx-to-OTC Is only the beginning: Why some brands grow and others don’t

When an Rx product gets approval to move into the OTC market, it’s often seen as a major achievement. And rightly so. Years of scientific work, regulatory effort and planning go into reaching that stage.

But from what I’ve seen over the years, that’s only the beginning.

Some brands make the transition and go on to become household names. Others struggle to build momentum, even though they have strong science behind them.

The difference usually isn’t the product itself.

It’s what the company does after the switch.

The real challenge is no longer regulatory. It’s commercial!

Why good products still struggle

Many organisations approach an Rx-to-OTC switch using the same thinking they use for prescription brands. That works only up to a point.

Once a product reaches consumers, the rules change.

Consumers don’t buy a product because they’ve read a clinical paper. They buy it because they understand what it does, they can find it easily and they trust it enough to choose it over other options.

This is where many promising brands lose momentum.

The product may be good. But if it isn’t easy to find, easy to understand or supported in the right places, consumers simply move on.

Four things successful brands usually get right

Over the years, I’ve noticed that brands which make a successful transition from Rx to OTC tend to focus on four areas.

They speak the consumer’s language

Healthcare professionals and consumers look at products differently.

Doctors want evidence.

Consumers want clarity.

They want to know what the product does, why it matters and whether they can trust it.

Simple communication often has a bigger impact than complicated scientific messaging.

They make the product easy to find

Distribution is no longer just about reaching as many outlets as possible.

It’s about being available where consumers actually shop.

That includes neighbourhood pharmacies, modern trade, e-commerce and increasingly quick commerce.

If consumers can’t find the product when they need it, someone else’s brand usually wins.

They build a business, not just a launch

Many companies put enormous effort into launch planning.

Far fewer keep improving after launch.

The brands that continue to grow are the ones that keep refining pricing, pack sizes, channel strategy, retail execution and consumer engagement.

Launching the product is only the first milestone.

Building the business takes much longer.

They bring everyone together

An OTC business cannot be built by one function alone. Marketing, sales, medical, trade, supply chain and digital teams all have a role to play.

When these teams work towards the same objective, execution becomes faster and the consumer experience becomes stronger.

The market has changed

India’s self-care market is growing steadily. Consumers are becoming more aware of their health, looking for reliable information online and taking a more active role in managing everyday health conditions. At the same time, digital commerce and quick commerce are changing how people discover and buy OTC products. Companies now need to think beyond traditional pharmacy distribution if they want to stay relevant.

This is why an Rx-to-OTC strategy today looks very different from what it did even a few years ago. Success is no longer decided by one launch event.

It is built through hundreds of small commercial decisions made every day.

Three questions every leadership team should ask

Before approving the next Rx-to-OTC opportunity, I believe every leadership team should pause and ask three simple questions.

Are we launching an OTC product, or are we building an OTC brand?

Does our distribution strategy reflect how consumers shop today?

Are all our commercial teams working towards the same outcome, or are they still operating in silos?

These questions don’t require complex answers. But they often reveal whether the organisation is truly ready for the journey ahead.

A final thought

An Rx-to-OTC switch creates an opportunity but doesn’t guarantee success.

The brands that grow are rarely those with only the strongest science. They are the ones that understand consumers better, make their products easier to access and keep improving long after the launch is over.

In the years ahead, I believe the biggest advantage won’t come from making more Rx-to-OTC switches but will come from building organisations that know how to turn those switches into brands people trust and choose again and again.