Ecobliss India CMD Chakravarthi AVPS receives Asia Business Leader Award

Chakravarthi AVPS, Chairman and Managing Director, Ecobliss India Private Limited, has received the CMO Asia Business Leadership & Excellence Award in the category of Asia Business Leader of the Year – Indian Pharma for his contribution to advancing India’s pharmaceutical sector and patient-focused healthcare.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Pan Pacific Singapore on Tuesday evening. The annual recognition honours individuals contributing to industry development across the Asia-Pacific region.

Chakravarthi shared the recognition with Dr. Anne Phey, Founder & CEO, The School of Leadership; Rohit Gandhi, Group CEO, APAR Technologies Singapore; Munas van Boonstra, APAC Managing Director, TLC Worldwide; Charu Sethi, OpenRouter; and Dr. Tarita Shankar, Chairperson and President Designate, Indira University.

According to the formal citation, the award recognises Chakravarthi’s leadership in promoting Indian pharmaceutical capabilities on global platforms, patient-focused healthcare solutions, pharmaceutical packaging and international collaborations that support trust in Indian healthcare.

For more than 25 years, Chakravarthi has represented India at global healthcare, packaging and pharmaceutical conferences, highlighting the country’s focus on quality, innovation and affordable medicines. Under his leadership, Ecobliss India has expanded its presence in medication adherence packaging and patient-focused packaging designs aimed at reducing prescription errors and supporting patient outcomes.

Reflecting on the recognition, Chakravarthi dedicated the award to the Indian pharmaceutical community, stating that India’s role has expanded beyond manufacturing to becoming a global healthcare partner. He said that healthcare creates impact when treatment adherence is simplified and noted that packaging supports patient safety and health outcomes. He also emphasised that partnerships between governments, academia and industry remain important for advancing medical progress across countries.

Chakravarthi continues to engage with regulatory and industry organisations, including FOPE, FABA, Pharmexcil, IPA, CII, FTCCI, INBA, LSSSDC, WPO and IIP. Through these organisations, he continues to promote international collaborations and India’s manufacturing capabilities.

According to the company, the recognition comes as the Indian pharmaceutical sector continues to expand its global presence and strengthen its position in healthcare and patient solutions.