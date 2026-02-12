Rx Propellant appoints Ashish Singh as CEO and MD

Rx Propellant, science and R&D infrastructure platform established by Actis, growth market investor in sustainable infrastructure, and part of General Atlantic, global investment leader announces the appointment of Ashish Singh as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Ashish assumed the role a few months earlier and has been leading the company’s next phase of growth, as it builds institutional-grade laboratory infrastructure across India’s key sciences clusters.

Ashish transitions into a full-time executive leadership role from Actis, where he previously served as the Head of Actis’ real estate investments in India and Southeast Asia. During his tenure at Actis, Ashish played a central role in the creation, strategic direction and growth of Rx Propellant, working closely with the platform to position it as India’s most credible science infrastructure builder-operator.

With over three decades of experience across real estate, investment management and business consulting, Ashish has successfully built and scaled institutional platforms across emerging asset classes. Prior to Actis, he held senior leadership roles at global firms including Standard Chartered Bank, Tishman Speyer and Cushman & Wakefield, where he advised and invested across traditional as well as new-economy real estate sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashish Singh, CEO and Managing Director, Rx Propellant, said: “Rx Propellant has built a strong foundation anchored in sector expertise, design, sustainability and execution at scale. I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners to deepen our presence across key clusters, deliver globally benchmarked campuses, and build a platform that supports innovation and long-term value creation.”

Under Ashish’s leadership, Rx Propellant will continue to focus on developing large-format sustainable campuses, designed to support R&D, innovation and scale-up for global and Indian companies engaged in science and R&D.