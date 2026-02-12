AI adoption in pharma commercialisation is accelerating globally. From an industry standpoint, what key shifts are you seeing today in how companies engage healthcare professionals?

Adam Lenkowsky: The future of commercialisation is about meeting clinicians and patients where they are – and doing so in meaningful ways. We’re committed to building trust and helping to arm them with data that will drive better patient outcomes.

By collecting and analysing data, we’re gaining insights into patient journeys, identifying unmet needs, and tailoring our approach to ensure more patients receive the right treatments at the right times. We’re evolving our commercialisation strategies to reach more patients who can benefit from our medicines sooner.

AI solutions are enabling a new delivery model for patients in a world where classic methods are no longer as effective. Digital, data-driven tools allow us to predict, meet and react to customer needs in a more tailored manner, craft custom content and drive differentiated impact with our medicines.

BMS is preparing to announce a major AI-led commercial milestone. How does this initiative position the company differently in an increasingly competitive global market?

Anvita Karara: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is committed to pioneering AI-driven innovation in pharma commercialisation. We are setting a new industry benchmark for how advanced technologies can enhance decision-making, accelerate operations, and deliver tailored engagement at scale, ultimately transforming patient lives. BMS is proud to announce the launch of a first of its kind, end-to-end, Gen-AI enabled Mosaic Content Hub in Mumbai, India. This innovative initiative will accelerate Bristol Myers Squibb’s commercialisation through enhanced digital capabilities, which will precisely identify healthcare practitioners’ needs in realtime, enabling rapid creation of patient-centric content that is timely and tailored.

How AI and GenAI will reshape medical content delivery, enabling faster, more precise, and more personalised information for healthcare professionals across disease areas like oncology, cardiovascular disease, immunology, and hematology?

Karara: The Mosaic Content Hub enables BMS marketers to efficiently produce and deploy tailored content, allowing the company to provide tailored marketing materials to customers and ultimately, patients faster and with greater impact. To date, the AI-powered The Mosaic Content Hub has been successfully piloted across three US brands— Reblozyl, Camzyos, and Cobenfy with plans to onboard additional brands and expand globally.

India is becoming central to global digital and analytics strategies in pharma. What role does India play in BMS’s current AI transformation journey?

Lenkowsky: India will play an essential role in powering BMS to become the industry’s fastest growing innovator. For more than 20 years, BMS has been committed to the nation of India, and this continued investment highlights our belief in its future, with a presence in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As we look toward 2026, how does BMS plan to further embed AI and GenAI into its commercial and scientific engagement models?

Lenkowsky: End-to-end digital transformation is integral to all elements of our business – From molecule design to clinical trials and beyond, AI can be applied across our efforts to bring more medicines to more patients faster. Patients are at the center of everything we do. We’re leveraging AI-powered analytics and solutions to transform how we deliver medicines and outcome-driven care. BMS is fostering a culture of digital fluency and equipping our entire organisation with the skills and expertise necessary to shape an AI-augmented future.

What are the biggest challenges—technological, organisational, or regulatory—that pharma companies face while scaling AI-driven commercialisation?

Karara: Traditional commercial playbooks for reaching clinicians and patients are evolving rapidly in the AI era, especially postpandemic where classical methods are less effective. That shift has pushed pharma companies, including BMS, to rethink how we engage these audiences on the platforms they rely on, and to do so in ways that are both meaningful and relevant. From a technology perspective, one of the biggest challenges is closing the gap between what AI can do and how teams actually use it in practical, day-to-day ways.

At BMS, this is particularly critical for commercial teams that increasingly rely on digital channels to engage HCPs. We’re investing in AI tools and talent development initiatives to equip our teams with the skills, resources, and insights they need to thrive in an AI-enabled environment. Operationally, pharma companies face the challenge of identifying physicians’ educational needs in real time and creating personalised content at scale – without sacrificing quality or speed.

To help address this, the Mosaic Content Hub is designed to accelerate BMS’s global commercialisation efforts by bringing creatives and technologists together to leverage AI and modernise how patient-centric content is developed and delivered at scale.

With multiple therapy areas and growing data complexity, how is AI helping BMS deliver more relevant and timely scientific information to HCPs?

Karara: BMS is launching a world-class Generative AI–powered innovation hub in Mumbai, the Mosaic Content Hub, setting a new industry benchmark for AI enabled commercialisation. The Mosaic Content Hub, developed in collaboration with Accenture, will change the way marketing content is created, tailored, and delivered to accelerate time to market and elevating customer engagement and patient care.

By leading the adoption of transformative AI solutions and advancing digitally enabled experiences, BMS is strengthening its position as a pharma innovator, deepening our commitment to patients, and unlocking new value through strategic partnerships.

How is BMS balancing speed of innovation with governance, compliance, and human oversight?

Karara: Data privacy and compliance are foundational to our business practices. All AI-enabled processes within the The Mosaic Content Hub Content Hub adhere strictly to global and local data regulations, including GDPR and India’s data protection laws. Our partnership with Accenture ensures robust data governance frameworks, and all content is generated with compliance at top of mind to protect provider information.

What would be BMS’s outlook for 2026?

Lenkowsky: We are at a pivotal moment, both as a company and as an industry. BMS’s science-powered and patient-centric story is accelerating, driven in part by transformational advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). We are strategically leveraging and integrating AI tools across BMS to unlock efficiency, democratise access to data, boost productivity and enhance decision making – all with the goal of helping our global workforce reinvent our industry.

Looking ahead, what key AI-driven trends will define pharma commercialisation in India and globally over the next few years?

Lenkowsky: The future of pharma commercialisation will be defined by meeting healthcare providers and patients on the digital platforms they rely on most—and ensuring those engagements are relevant, personalised, and impactful. AI has the potential to meaningfully evolve interactions between marketers and clinicians, enhance patient targeting so the right patients receive the right treatments at the right time, and expand reach.

