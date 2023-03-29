Royal DSM reveals audited results of its progress in addressing societal and environmental challenges

Royal DSM revealed the first audited results of its progress in helping to address urgent societal and environmental challenges linked to how the world produces and consumes food.

In a press statement, the company said, “In the first full year since announcing a series of ambitious, measurable, long-term food system commitments, DSM’s initial findings provide a benchmark by which to measure improvement between now and 2030 as the company seeks to ensure accessible, affordable, healthy nutrition along with healthy livelihoods within planetary boundaries.

DSM’s food system commitments cover areas where the company believes it can make the greatest positive impact and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2, 3, 12 and 13.

The statement informed that the company has achieved the following:

Closing the micronutrient gap of 642 million vulnerable people in 2022 through the fortification for staple foods, public health initiatives, and emergency relief supplements. Working with partners including the World Food Program, UNICEF and Sight and Life, DSM will extend its impact as it targets helping to close the micronutrient gap of 800 million people by 2030.

Supporting the immunity of 321 million people in 2022: DSM’s vitamin C and D solutions supported the immune systems of almost a third of a billion people worldwide in 2022. The company aims to support 500 million people by 2030.

Enabling a marked reduction in on-farm livestock emissions in 2022: DSM’s animal feed solutions help reduce farm emissions, including ammonia from swine farming (by 20.0 per cent); phosphorus eutrophication from poultry farming (by 6.8 per cent); and greenhouse gases in dairy production (by 20.5 per cent). By investing in feed enzymes and eubiotics, including VevoVitall, Digestarom and methane inhibitor Bovaer, DSM targets double-digit reductions by 2030.

Reaching 62 million people with plant-based foods in 2022: DSM launched the Vertis range in December, including the world’s first textured vegetable protein that is a complete protein, soy-free and gluten-free, as it targets reaching 150 million people by 2030.

Supporting the livelihoods of more than 60,000 smallholder farmers in 2022 through its Africa Improved Foods joint venture and with partners including World Vision across Rwanda and Sub-Saharan Africa. DSM is now developing new activities in greater Africa, Latin America and South East Asia as it aims to reach 500,000 smallholders by 2030.