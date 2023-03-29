Biocon Biologics wins Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia Award at ABEA 2023

Biocon Biologics has won the ‘Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia’ Award at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2023 held in Singapore earlier this month.

Commenting on the development, Kiran Kumar Gandhirajan, Site Head, Biocon Malaysia, said, “We are delighted and proud to receive the ‘Bioprocessing Excellence in South Asia’ Award. It is a recognition of our longstanding expertise in process sciences, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, operational excellence and high standards of quality compliance. These strengths have enabled us to expand patient access to high quality affordable biosimilars and make a meaningful difference to global healthcare.”

Biocon Biologics was recognised as the winner as it garnered the maximum number of votes from among 70,000 biopharma professionals who participated in the survey. The annual Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards organised by IMAPAC, recognise organisations who demonstrate exceptional bioprocessing expertise and the use of best-in-class technologies and practices to achieve biomanufacturing excellence in terms of speed, reduced cost, and superior quality.

Biocon Biologics has developed multiple technology platforms that use various expression systems such as bacteria, yeast, and mammalian cells.

The Pichia Pastoris platform technology used to express recombinant proteins is a proprietary technology developed by Biocon and used for its recombinant human insulin and insulin analog products. Similarly, the company’s scalable mammalian CHO and NSO cell-based expression platforms and robust process science expertise allow it to develop and manufacture both novel and biosimilar monoclonal antibodies for global markets.