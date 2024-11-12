Rice University’s ROGUE device implants a ‘living pharmacy’ to combat diabetes and obesity

Diabetes has emerged as a significant health challenge in India, affecting millions across both urban and rural areas. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21, the prevalence of diabetes among adults aged 15 years and above is substantial, with urban areas reporting higher rates compared to rural regions. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimated that there were 72.9 million people with diabetes in India in 2017, projected to rise to 134.3 million by 2045.

The current crisis in India is comparable to the developed world which has been grappling with Type-2 diabetes and weight gain issues for more than four decades. Yet, millions of dollars are also being invested in research for treatment and cure. US-based institution Rice University, in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon, Northwestern, Boston University, Georgia Tech, UC Berkeley, and the Mayo Clinic, is developing the ROGUE (Rx On-site Generation Using Electronics) device. Supported by a $34.9 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), ROGUE is a bioelectronic implant functioning as a “living pharmacy” designed to produce diabetes and obesity therapies directly within the body, responding precisely to a patient’s physiological needs.

A need of the hour, also for India

The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) highlights the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in India.

While GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) have shown efficacy in enhancing insulin secretion, reducing glucose levels, and aiding in weight loss, their costs pose a significant barrier, especially for low- and middle-income patients.

The ROGUE device’s ability to locally produce and adjust medication dosage could address these economic and logistical challenges. Unlike traditional treatments that rely on external injections, the implant will be recharged weekly through a wearable device, providing an efficient and patient-friendly solution. This innovation not only enhances convenience but also significantly improves treatment adherence — a critical issue in chronic disease management.

“The ROGUE device is significant for countries like India as it offers a ‘living pharmacy’ that produces and adjusts diabetes treatments internally, addressing both economic and accessibility challenges in healthcare. This approach could reduce reliance on costly, repeated injections, making advanced diabetes care more accessible and efficient,” said Omid Veiseh, professor of bioengineering, Rice and faculty director of the Rice Biotech Launch Pad.

Collaboration and cutting-edge research

The collaboration between these leading research centres ensures that the ROGUE project not only meets international standards for innovation but also accelerates its pathway to commercialisation. With the Rice Biotech Launch Pad driving clinical trials and commercial outreach, patients in India could potentially gain access to this revolutionary treatment sooner than anticipated.

Economic and social impacts

The implications of introducing such an advanced treatment in India are immense. By transitioning from external, repetitive injections to an internal, regulated therapy system, the overall healthcare expenditure could be significantly reduced. This shift would alleviate financial pressure on both patients and healthcare providers, making advanced diabetes treatment more widely accessible. Additionally, technology could play a pivotal role in rural healthcare, where limited access to medical facilities often hampers effective disease management.

“The ROGUE device could significantly reduce healthcare expenses, easing financial pressures on both patients and providers in India. This innovation also holds promise for rural healthcare by addressing logistical challenges and making advanced diabetes treatment more accessible in areas with limited medical facilities​,” said Veiseh.

For a country battling the dual challenge of escalating diabetes rates and economic constraints, the advent of such technology promises not just treatment but transformation.