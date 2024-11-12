STEERLife and Callidus Research Laboratories partner to accelerate drug development

STEERLife, and Callidus Research Laboratories have forged a strategic partnership to accelerate drug development for global markets. The collaboration combines STEERLife’s advanced hot melt extrusion (HME) and continuous processing technologies with Callidus’ Pharmaceutical drug development expertise, to address the global demand for innovative drug formulations and development.

This partnership aims to enable both organisations to network, contact, and market reach sharing, allowing both companies to enter new regions and customer segments. This partnership also enables end-to-end drug development for highly potent APIs.