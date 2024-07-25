RCC diagnosed incident cases to reach 230,000 in 8MM by 2033: GlobalData

The burden of diagnosed incident cases of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is forecast to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.40 per cent from around 200,000 cases in 2023 to 230,000 cases in 2033 in the eight major markets (8MM*), according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC): Epidemiology Forecast to 2033’, reveals RCC cases are rising because of the longer life expectancy in those with RCC, the increasing prevalence of risk factors, the increasing incidental detection of RCC, and the advancements in imaging used to diagnose RCC in higher-income countries.

Yixuan Zhang, MSc, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments, “Early detection and diagnosis of RCC can vastly improve patient prognosis and survival post-treatment. A greater emphasis on screening protocols should be placed to reduce RCC mortality and morbidity.”

Localised RCC that is diagnosed in its early stages of disease can be effectively treated with surgery, but patients with metastatic disease have poorer outcomes. In the late stages of the disease, the cancer may have spread to and beyond the lymph nodes and other distant organs of the body.

According to GlobalData epidemiologists, there were 19.90 per cent of stage III diagnosed incident cases of RCC and 17.90 per cent of stage IV cases in 2023 in the 8MM.

Zhang concludes, “The rate of disease progression and spread of cancer cells depends on several factors. The stage of disease at diagnosis has a huge deterministic value on patient survival outlook, but other patient characteristics to consider include the RCC subtype and the presence of VHL gene mutations.”

*8MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China

