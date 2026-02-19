Queensland delegation concludes BioAsia 2026 mission to expand India–Australia life sciences ties

Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), the Queensland Government’s global business agency, in partnership with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), concluded its mission at BioAsia 2026, a life sciences and biotechnology forum organised annually by the Government of Telangana, India.

Aligned with the Queensland Government’s “QueensLand of Opportunity” vision, the delegation to India presented the state’s capabilities in biotechnology drug discovery, clinical trials and digital health. Engagements across Hyderabad and Bengaluru facilitated connections with India’s innovation ecosystem, enabling research, commercial and investment partnerships.

India presents a market opportunity for Australian organisations across vaccine research and development, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials and MedTech, supporting scientific collaboration and translational outcomes. Australia continues to serve as a clinical trial site for Indian biopharma and medical technology companies, offering trial start-up options and data acceptability worldwide, particularly for early-phase studies and trials.

The mission included participation at the BioAsia conference and exhibition, a Clinical Trials Roundtable and business-to-business meetings aimed at facilitating commercial partnerships and increasing market awareness.

Commenting on the visit, Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Trade and Investment Queensland, said, “India is the ‘Pharmacy of the World,’ but the next era of medicine is about moving from volume to value. At BioAsia 2026, we’ve demonstrated that Queensland is the ‘Strategic Lab’ for India’s ‘Global Factory.’ By combining our world-class research and 43.5% R&D tax incentives with India’s manufacturing scale, we aren’t just cutting costs—we are cutting the time it takes to save lives.”

Mary Overington, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said, “This visit demonstrated the complementary strengths of Australia’s research-led innovation and India’s scale in clinical research and manufacturing. Through focused roundtables and stakeholder meetings, the Australian delegation explored practical collaboration opportunities across clinical trials, biotech R&D and life sciences manufacturing. The strong industry response signals clear momentum towards deeper partnerships and commercial engagement between Australia and India in the health and life sciences sector.”

As India and Queensland continue to strengthen healthcare systems and manufacturing capabilities, the visit enables investments and scientific cooperation between the two regions.