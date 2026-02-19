Cadila Pharmaceuticals marks 100th birth anniversary of Founder Chairman Indravadan Modi

Cadila Pharmaceuticals commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of its Founder Chairman, Shri Indravadan Modi, recognised as the Father of Indian Pharmacy.

Born at a time when India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem was at a nascent stage and dependent on imports, Shri Indravadan Modi identified the need for a self-reliant healthcare infrastructure. He founded Cadila Pharmaceuticals with the belief that quality medicines should be affordable and accessible to every Indian.

At a time when indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing was limited and scientific resources were scarce, Shri Indravadan Modi invested in research, local manufacturing capabilities and talent development. His approach extended to healthcare, ethics and innovation.

Over the years, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has grown within the Indian pharmaceutical industry, continuing the principles set by its founder, including integrity, compassion and scientific practice. The company’s growth reflects the shift of India’s pharma sector from import dependence to becoming a supplier of medicines globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajiv Modi said, “My father believed that medicines are not merely products, but a social responsibility. When he started Cadila, India lacked a strong pharmaceutical backbone, yet his faith in Indian science and his commitment to society never wavered. As we mark his centenary, we reaffirm our commitment to his vision—of serving humanity through ethical and accessible healthcare.”

The company stated that his ideals continue to influence scientists, healthcare professionals and employees, highlighting leadership through impact.