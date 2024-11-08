Quantiphi and DDReg announce partnership to streamline regulatory processes in life sciences

Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, and DDReg, a global leader in regulatory expertise, have announced a partnership aimed at addressing regulatory challenges faced by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and cosmetics manufacturers. The collaboration seeks to expedite the process of bringing innovations to market by utilising artificial intelligence.

Neeti Pant, Managing Director of DDReg, commented on the partnership, highlighting how it combines DDReg’s regulatory knowledge with Quantiphi’s technology capabilities. “DDReg & Quantiphi collaboration harnesses DDReg’s unparalleled regulatory knowledge and Quantiphi’s innovative technology, along with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence, to revolutionise regulatory processes. Together, we are transforming how the life sciences sector navigates some of its most pressing regulatory challenges, ensuring compliance, enhancing safety, and accelerating the time to market for new therapies. This collaboration will not only address current regulatory demands but also anticipate future needs, providing a solid framework for sustainable growth and innovation. By combining our strengths, we are paving the way for a more streamlined, effective, proactive & cost-efficient approach to regulatory affairs in the life sciences industry,” Pant said.

Barinder Marhok, Quantiphi’s Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, added that the partnership blends DDReg’s expertise in global regulatory management with Quantiphi’s AI capabilities. Marhok explained, “As the life sciences industry grapples with the ever-evolving regulation landscape, Quantiphi and DDReg have come together to help deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline regulatory processes across both the drug development and commercialisation lifecycle, ultimately helping improve more lives. Leveraging cloud, data, and AI technologies, our joint efforts aim to accelerate approvals, enhance compliance, and optimise Life Cycle Management (LCM), ensuring a faster and more efficient path to market.”

The collaboration aims to address both current and future regulatory needs, creating a framework designed to support sustainable growth and innovation in the life sciences industry. Through their combined strengths, Quantiphi and DDReg intend to establish a more efficient approach to regulatory affairs, optimising the path to compliance and improving patient access to new therapies.