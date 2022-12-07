PPL Conclave 2022: Keeping Pace with pharma innovation

Express Pharma recently organised the Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave 2022 on September 23-24, 2022 at the Novotel Airport Hotel, Hyderabad. The conclave, back in its physical format after a gap of two years, identified and examined the megatrends that will shape and influence pharma packaging to make it more effective, flexible and intuitive in the future. The packaging experts at the conclave discussed strategies to balance innovation with cost, functionality with aesthetics, utility with sustainability, etc. They also deliberated on how to make labelling more effective, informative and inclusive.

PPL Conclave 2022 witnessed leaders and veterans of the pharma packaging industry discuss and deliberate on strategies to navigate new challenges and meet mounting expectations of the pharma industry.

It began with an address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. Welcoming the attendees to the fifth edition of the PPL Conclave, she said, “Let us reflect on how the world has changed since we met virtually at the fourth edition of the PPL Conclave, in April 2021.”

She added, “We have gone from being locked down in our homes to travelling the world. Everyone is focussed on building back better. And we are able to do this, thanks to our strong pharma and vaccine sector, that gave us very effective vaccines and therapeutics in less than a year. The sector has been very ably supported by the packaging community, who rose to the occasion, with innovative packaging to protect these novel therapeutics.

She informed that PPL Conclave 2022 was seeking answers to questions like: How do we now go beyond these achievements? How do we create a path towards responsible packaging, and what are the technologies which will help us walk this path? How does the packaging fraternity keep pace with pharma innovation?

Concluding her address, she said, “Let us build back better, but remember, that bigger is not necessarily better, but better is how we are going to get bigger.”

The Weclome Address was followed by the lamp lighting ceremony.

Roychowdhury, along with Dr A Ramkishan, Deputy Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO; Satish Agarwal, President (Tech & Operations), Ajanta Pharma; Dr Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Cargo; Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Manish Jain, MD, Cilicant and Vikrant Chadawar, Sr Technical Account Specialist, West Pharmaceutical Services India; lit the cermonial lamp to begin the PPL Conclave 2022 on an auspicious note. a