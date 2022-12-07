Panel Discussion: Fostering an ecosystem for pharma packaging innovation

The first panel discussion of PPL Conclave 2022 was on a very important topic, Fostering an ecosystem for pharma packaging innovation. The panelists reflected and discussed the need for the pharma packaging industry to keep reinventing itself to meet the changing dynamics of the pharma industry. As constant innovation is becoming a prerequisite for survival and growth in any sector, these experts explored various avenues to create an environment which will encourage and foster innovation. They also examined our current growth strategies and explored new avenues.

The panelists at this discussion were Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation (Moderator); Dr A Ramkishan, Deputy Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO Hyderabad Zonal Office; Dr Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Cargo; Sekhar Babu Puli, GM – Packaging Development, MSN Laboratories; SM Mudda, MD, Misom Labs; Loganathan S, AVP-Device and Packaging Development, Stelis Biopharma; and Tripti Nakhare, AVP – RA & PDD, FDC.

The discussion revolved around how pharma and healthcare sectors are undergoing a metamorphosis as a result of changing patient demands, increased investments in R&D, novel approaches to drug development and regulatory policies. The experts underscored that as this transformation takes place, continuous and rapid innovation in pharma is key to deal with future opportunities and challenges, be it complex formulations, personalised medicines, emerging technologies or sustainability goals.

However, it also addressed how constant innovation will have a direct impact on packaging and necessitate the development of newer and unique solutions. Thus, the discussion had several interesting takeaways for the pharma packaging fraternity as they navigate new challenges and try to meet the mounting expectations of the pharma industry.