Life sciences companies in India, as they continue along the learning curve, are realising that it is strategic business sense to adopt new-age solutions. So, apart from fruitful discussions and deliberations, PPL Conclave 2022 also had some really informative technical sessions. One session was on Daikyo Crystal Zenith Vial and Prefilled Syringe Solutions for Total Life Cycle Containment by Vikrant Chadawar, Sr Technical Account Specialist, West Pharmaceutical Services, India.

An expert responsible for providing technical assistance to West products, processes and services, he also shared insights from his industrial experience of over 15 years in pharma industry.

He spoke on the solution’s features and informed that Daikyo Crystal Zenith has high functional consistency, high level of quality for drug storage and delivery, as well as life cycle containment and design flexibility. Informing that the continuous manufacturing process supports high-quality crystal Zenith containers, he said over 30 Crystal Zenith products, including vials, syringes and containers for self-injection have been approved in JP, NA and the EU. He also updated about other aspects of the solution and said that the Daikyo Crystal Zenith vials are approved with commercial drugs. There is no delamination in CZ vials and these are compatible with high-pH products.