PPL Awards 2025 lauds excellence and innovation in pharma packaging

PPL Awards 2025, organised by Express Pharma, presented by West Pharmaceutical Services, and powered by Cilicant, celebrated the leaders, game-changers and rising stars in pharma packaging and labelling. It was held in Hyderbad on March 7, 2025 in Hyderabad, co-located with PPL Conclave 2025.

The evening commenced with a welcome address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma and Express Healthcare. She emphasised the vision and mission of the PPL Awards — to recognise outstanding contributions in pharma packaging and labelling.

Following her address, Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation, took the stage to explain the methodology behind the selection process for the PPL Awards. He also urged packaging professionals and pharma companies to nominate themselves for these awards so that their work get recognised and lauded.

Next, the winners of this year’s edition of PPL Awards were felicitated.

The awards were presented to the winners by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma; Alok Chandorkar, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services India: Manish Jain, Founder & MD, Cilicant; and members of the jury present at the event — Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation and Ajay Bapat, Pharma Consultant.

Honoring the jury

The success of the PPL Awards was made possible by an esteemed panel of jury members, who dedicated their expertise to selecting the most deserving winners. Therefore, Roychowdhury presented Certificates of Appreciation to the jury members, acknowledging their integral role in PPL Awards.

The evening concluded with cocktails and dinner, allowing attendees to network and celebrate.

After each award presentation, winners shared brief remarks on their journey and contributions to the industry.