Panel Discussion: Balancing cost and innovation in pharma packaging

Express Pharma recently hosted the PPL Conclave 2025 in Hyderabad, where the final panel discussion on Day one, titled ‘Balancing Cost and Innovation in Pharma Packaging,’ brought together industry experts to discuss key challenges and advancements in pharma packaging.

The session was moderated by Prasad Satam, Vice President – Packaging Research Development, Aurobindo Pharma, and included insights from Loganathan S, Associate Vice President, Onesource Biopharma; Avinash Ballal, Head – Packaging Development, Serum Institute of India; Shivaji Chakraborty, Head – Packaging Development, Fresenius Kabi Oncology; Manjunath Nadella, Assistant Vice President & Head – Packaging Development, Strides Pharma; and Shantanu Shome, Former General Manager – Procurement, Pfizer Healthcare.

The discussion highlighted the role of innovative packaging solutions in improving production efficiency within the pharma industry. Panellists noted that adopting advanced packaging technologies can streamline manufacturing processes and enhance supply chain efficiency. This approach supports operational excellence while maintaining product integrity and regulatory compliance.

The panel examined the importance of a strategic design approach in minimising overall packaging costs. Speakers emphasised that cost reduction must not compromise quality or compliance. Instead, a well-planned strategy should focus on material selection, process optimisation, and technological advancements to achieve cost efficiency without sacrificing performance.

The increasing threat of counterfeit drugs was identified as a significant challenge for the industry. The panel underscored the importance of innovation in packaging as a primary defence mechanism against counterfeit products. Tamper-evident seals, serialisation, and advanced tracking technologies were discussed as critical tools in ensuring authenticity and supply chain security.

Modern pharma packaging must prioritise patient-centricity, inclusivity, and technological advancements. The panellists highlighted the need for packaging solutions that enhance accessibility for diverse patient demographics. Features such as easy-to-open designs, clear labelling, and smart packaging technologies were cited as essential for improving patient adherence and overall treatment effectiveness.

The ecological impact of packaging processes was also a focal point. The discussion stressed the need for sustainable packaging solutions that align with environmental goals without compromising product stability. Reducing waste, optimising resource use, and exploring biodegradable and recyclable materials were identified as key strategies for minimising environmental impact.

The panel concluded by addressing the long-term cost benefits of strategic investment in packaging innovation. Speakers agreed that while initial investments in advanced packaging solutions may be high, they offer substantial cost savings in the long run. Enhanced efficiency, reduced waste, improved patient compliance, and better counterfeit prevention were cited as factors contributing to long-term value.

The discussion underscored the importance of balancing cost considerations with innovation in pharmaceutical packaging. The insights shared reinforced the need for a strategic approach that ensures efficiency, security, sustainability and compliance in packaging solutions across the industry.