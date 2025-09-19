Laborate Pharmaceuticals appoints IPS Sanjay Kundu as Independent Director

Laborate Pharmaceuticals India, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, has appointed IPS Sanjay Kundu as an Independent Director on its Board of Directors.

Sanjay Kundu’s role will be to provide independent oversight, strengthen corporate governance and promote transparent decision-making. His appointment carries strategic significance, further enhancing the company’s governance framework and regulatory preparedness as it expands its domestic and international footprint, while building on its vision “to be a leading global company bringing value to lives with quality healthcare.”

Sanjay Bhatia, Managing Director, Laborate Pharmaceuticals said, “We are honored to have Shri Sanjay Kundu on the Company’s Board of Directors. His distinguished career in public service coupled with deep understanding of governance and institutional framework will add immense value to our futuristic approach. His appointment reflects the Corporate’s impeccable commitment towards ethical leadership and regulatory excellence while securing consistent growth.”

Bringing over three decades of experience in public service, Sanjay Kundu, is a 1989-batch IPS officer, has held leadership roles in policing, governance and international administration. He has served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, Joint Secretary to the Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India, Principal Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Police Commissioner for the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations (UN-DPKO), New York. In recognition of his contributions, he has received several prestigious honours including the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry, the UN Medal and the UNESCO Award for Leadership in Water Resources.

Sanjay Kundu, Independent Director, Laborate Pharmaceuticals, shared, “I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Laborate Pharmaceuticals where I shall have the opportunity to work with Shri Ajay Bhatia and Shri Sanjay Bhatia who are the leaders of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Both of them have given four precious decades of life in bringing this Corporate to this level. Their experience coupled with the philosophy of ensuring growth for each business associate should continue to pave way for further growth with leaps and bounds. I feel honored to be at the helm of such responsible Corporate.”