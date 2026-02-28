IPA hosts11th edition of Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) recently concluded the 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit (GPQS) 2026, centred on the theme Reimagining Pharma Operations: Talent, Technology and Trust. The two-day Summit convened over 400 delegates and 50 speakers, including global regulators, industry leaders, policymakers, and quality experts, to deliberate on the future of pharmaceutical quality, manufacturing excellence, and regulatory trust.

The keynote address was delivered by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers. Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), delivered the inaugural remarks.

The Health Minister described the Summit “As a reflection of India’s commitment to move from being the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ to becoming the ‘Innovator of the World.’ Referring to the Biopharma Shakti initiative, with an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crores, he noted that it aims to position India as a global biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub by strengthening domestic production, expanding research capacity, creating over 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites, and reinforcing CDSCO as a globally aligned scientific review cadre.”

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), emphasised that quality remains central to India’s pharmaceutical ambitions. He stated, “Quality is not optional. Without quality, we cannot achieve innovation, export growth, or global trust. The journey from volume to value depends fundamentally on quality. This summit reflects our shared responsibility, industry, academia, and regulators, to uphold the highest standards of pharmaceutical excellence.”

Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin and Chair, IPA Quality Forum, said, “Indian pharma has transformed remarkably over the past decade, expanding its global footprint with over 750 US FDA–inspected sites and strengthened systems under revised Schedule M. Measurable improvements in regulatory outcomes, data integrity, and governance demonstrate our sustained commitment. But beyond the numbers lies a deeper truth: quality is not a checklist. Quality is a culture. As India moves from volume to value leadership, trust will be our most strategic asset.”

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA, said, “India supplies affordable, quality-assured medicines and vaccines to more than 200 countries. While scale demonstrates capability, it is quality that builds trust. Embedding rigorous standards across processes, investing in skill development, leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and digital systems, and strengthening collaboration between government, academia, regulators, and industry are essential to sustaining global leadership. If India is to lead not only in volume but in value, quality must remain our foundation.”

The Summit highlighted the growing role of AI-enabled quality systems, digitalisation, data integrity frameworks, and continuous manufacturing as key enablers of resilient and future-ready pharmaceutical operations.

IPA also released three Best Practice Guidance documents:

Sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry

Logistics and transportation worthiness for pharmaceutical product packaging

Prevention of contamination in pharmaceutical manufacturing

The Summit also featured a leadership panel on Navigating the Future of India Pharma: Talent, Technology, and Trust, moderated by Sathya Prathipati, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company. The panel brought together some of the most influential voices in Indian pharmaceuticals, including Madan Mohan Reddy, Whole-Time Director, Aurobindo Pharma; Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin; Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; and Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences and President, IPA.

The discussion offered strategic insights into strengthening India’s pharmaceutical leadership by building future-ready talent, accelerating digital and AI adoption, reinforcing quality culture, and deepening global trust. The panel underscored that sustained competitiveness would depend on aligning innovation, operational excellence, and regulatory credibility with a strong commitment to patient-centricity and push for upskilling across functions.

IPA also introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award in Academia, recognising distinguished contributions to pharmaceutical science and quality, and the Hackathon Winning Presentation, spotlighting innovation and emerging talent in quality advancement. Dr B. Suresh was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Academia by Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences and President, IPA. for his contributions to pharmaceutical science and his commitment to advancing quality standards in the field.

The Hackathon Winning Presentation Award to the champion team from the Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai. The second runner-up position was secured by the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh, while the third runner-up honours were jointly awarded to K.B. Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and L.M. College of Pharmacy. In addition, a Special Recognition Award was conferred upon Shirish Belapure, Senior Technical Advisor, IPA, in appreciation of his valuable contributions and leadership in strengthening pharmaceutical quality initiatives.

The Summit concluded with an address by Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences and President, IPA, where he underscored that quality is not merely compliance; it is a promise to public health and a pledge to the nation and the world. He reiterated on the importance of investing in talent, embracing AI-driven excellence, and strengthening manufacturing capabilities for fostering growth and ushering in path-breaking innovations.