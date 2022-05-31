PMBI crosses sales of Rs 100 crores in May 2022

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs 100 crores in May 2022, which, in turn, has saved around Rs 600 crores of citizens of the country. In May 2021, total sales were Rs 83.77 crores.

At present, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) make available over 1,600 medicines and 250 surgical devices, including nutraceuticals, AYUSH products and Suvidha sanitary pads which are sold at Re 1/- per pad.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), new applications have also been invited to cover 3,579 blocks of 406 districts to provide quality generic medicines through JAKs to every citizen of the country. Residents of small towns and blocks headquarters can now avail the opportunity to open JAKs. The scheme provides for incentive of Rs 5 lakhs and special incentives of up to Rs 2 lakhs for various categories including women, SC/ST, hill districts, island districts and north-eastern states.