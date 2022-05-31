BDR Pharma partners with Varenyam Healthcare to launch Sugmadex in India

BDR Pharma and Varenyam Healthcare have announced the launch of Sugmadex – an innovation, bringing to India a first-of-its-kind drug in over 10 years with novel γ-cyclodextrin neuromuscular block (NMB) reversal properties. Sugmadex (Sugammadex 100mg/ml) is a pioneer in anaesthesia drugs offering safe, rapid and complete reversal of shallow, moderate and deep neuromuscular block (NMB), resulting in the removal of anaesthesia effect on the body, the companies said in a joint statement.

Currently available reversal agents cannot reverse profound NMB and quite often result in post-operative respiratory complications. The clinical use of Sugmadex is a breakthrough that promises to eliminate many of the shortcomings in current anaesthetic practice. Sugmadex is available as 2 ml and 5 ml single-dose vials, the statement said.

Commenting on the launch, Raheel Shah, Director, Business Development, BDR Pharma, said in the statement, “The results collated from the Indian trials on patients promise to be advantageous for the users lacking any side effects. Sugmadex is set to be the game changer in the segment of reversal agents in the modern-day surgery. This product is testament to our objective of bringing innovation with the introduction of Novel drugs which were not present in the domestic market previously.”

This first-of-its-kind new-generation drug in India, Sugmadex is going to be more efficient, effective and life-saving for patients with severe complications, thereby, improving the overall rate of recovery.

Bhahim Desai, CEO, Varenyam Healthcare, commented in the statement, “Varenyam has a standing commitment with the anaesthesia fraternity to bring ambulatory anaesthesia practices to India. This alliance shows our commitment to bring innovation and excellence for safe and novel anaesthesia practices in India. Varenyam’s trained and experienced sales team, specialised in promotion and ethical sales of Anaesthesia products, will enable penetrating the deep end of the market.”