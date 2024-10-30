Biocon and Dr Reddy’s featured in Science Magazine’s Top Employers List

Biocon and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have been named in the 2024 Top Biotech and Pharma Employers Survey by Science Magazine, Securing the No. 9 and No. 15 spot respectively.

Biocon’s ranking includes both Biocon and its subsidiary Biocon Biologics, as employees from both organisations participated in the survey. Biocon has consistently been featured, since debuting in the list in 2012.

Dr Reddy’s first entered the list in 2022, ranked 18th, moved to 16th in 2023, and reached 15th this year marking its third consecutive year in the top rankings.

This year’s ranking is based on a comprehensive web-based survey of about 6,400 respondents, with 65 per cent from North America, 19 per cent from Europe, and 11 per cent from the Asia/Pacific region. Approximately 95 per cent of the respondents work in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.