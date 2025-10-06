Plasmagen Biosciences appoints Vivek V Kamath as Chief Executive Officer

Plasmagen Biosciences has announced the appointment of Vivek V Kamath as its Chief Executive Officer, effective from 6th October, 2025. The company focuses on blood plasma-derived pharmaceutical products for India and emerging markets.

Vivek V Kamath brings over thirty years of leadership experience in healthcare, covering pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products and diagnostics. His experience includes roles across India, South Asia and Southeast Asia. He has served as Managing Director of Abbott India Ltd., Abbott Healthcare Ltd., and MSD Pharmaceuticals (South Asia). He has also acted as a strategic advisor to private equity funds, supporting the growth of their healthcare portfolio companies.

Vinod Nahar, Founder and Executive Chairman, Plasmagen Biosciences, said, “Plasmagen’s mission is to become a trusted and leading Indian biopharmaceutical company that improves the health and quality of life of patients globally. Vivek’s deep experience in leading large organisations, coupled with his operational expertise and ability to build world class teams, makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. With Vivek’s appointment as CEO, I will step into the Executive Chairman role steering Plasmagen’s long-term strategy. I look forward to working alongside him as we build India’s premier fully integrated plasma products company.”

Plasmagen’s manufacturing facility began commercial operations in 2024, making it the only end-to-end, pure play plasma products company in South Asia. The company aims to expand beyond India and make its portfolio of medicines available to patients globally.

Vivek V Kamath, CEO, Plasmagen Biosciences, said, “Plasmagen’s combination of world-class manufacturing and a purpose-driven leadership team has created a remarkable foundation for growth. I am privileged to join the company at this pivotal stage and look forward to working with Vinod and our colleagues in shaping the next chapter—anchored in innovation, quality, and care that reaches patients globally.”

In support of its growth plans, Plasmagen has expanded its leadership team in 2025. Sethu Madhavan was appointed as Chief Operating Officer (Manufacturing & Technical Operations) and Arnav Jain as Chief Financial Officer. With this strengthened management team, the company aims to drive sustainable growth, expand its market footprint, and deliver value for patients and stakeholders





