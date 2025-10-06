Eli Lilly to invest over $1 billion in contract manufacturing in India

Eli Lilly and Company has announced a planned investment of more than $1 billion over the next several years into new contract manufacturing operations in India. The initiative is aimed at expanding global access to its portfolio of medicines and strengthening its manufacturing and supply capabilities.

As part of this investment, Lilly will establish a new Manufacturing & Quality hub in Hyderabad. This facility will offer technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly’s contract manufacturing network across India. Recruitment will begin immediately, with roles open for engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management personnel.

The initiative is positioned to utilise India’s skilled workforce to support Lilly’s global manufacturing requirements. Since 2020, Lilly has committed over $55 billion to build, expand, and acquire facilities globally, including in the United States. These investments aim to support the development and distribution of potential new treatments for diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “Lilly’s continued expansion in Hyderabad highlights the city’s emergence as a powerhouse in global healthcare innovation. From the recent opening of its Innovation and Technology site to a new manufacturing collaboration and the establishment of a Manufacturing & Quality hub, Lilly is moving swiftly to expand its presence in Telangana — reinforcing the state’s position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge healthcare investments.”

Shri Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, added, “Lilly’s expansion in Hyderabad is a testament to Telangana’s dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing. The state’s focus on technology-driven infrastructure and ease of doing business continues to attract global leaders across sectors and lifesciences sector in particular has been on accelerated growth.”

Nivruti Rai, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, said, “Lilly’s investment in India reflects not only the country’s rise as a competitive global manufacturing and innovation hub, but also Lilly’s own commitment to growth, innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide. This partnership reflects confidence in India’s skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly policies, while supporting Lilly’s journey as a global leader in life sciences. Together, we are shaping a stronger future for healthcare and manufacturing. We are proud to support Lilly’s growth journey in India and wish them continued success in the years ahead.”

Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company, said, “We are making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world to help ensure patients have access to the medicines they need. Working with trusted contract manufacturers expands our capabilities to deliver life-changing medicines at greater scale — with quality always at the core. This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network.”

Lilly maintains a presence in India, including a commercial site in Gurugram and specialised sites in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. These sites serve as part of Lilly’s global innovation support framework, with ongoing investment in local talent and technical capabilities.





