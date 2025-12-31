Pharmexcil AGM 2025 outlines shift towards value-driven pharma manufacturing

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) convened its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 29, 2025, where discussions focused on a strategic shift towards value-driven and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing in 2026.

Deliberations at the AGM highlighted the industry’s transition from volume-led growth towards complex generics, speciality APIs and advanced therapeutic platforms. The discussions also focused on increasing regulatory compliance and the growing role of green chemistry, including flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing, in enabling quality consistency and regulatory alignment.

The meeting noted that 2025 marked a significant year for Indian pharmaceutical exports, with iPHEX held at Bharat Mandapam cited as a key industry platform. The exhibition brought Indian exporters and international buyers together and reflected India’s ability to translate manufacturing capacity into business engagement.

Reflecting on industry execution and global platforms, K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil, referred to iPHEX as a demonstration of India’s ability to convert manufacturing strength into business outcomes and partnerships. “iPHEX 2025 demonstrated the power of a well orchestrated global platform—bringing Indian exporters and international buyers together to generate real business outcomes. Our focus remains on strengthening such platforms that convert India’s manufacturing strength into sustained export growth and long-term partnerships,” he said.

Setting the strategic direction for India’s pharmaceutical exports, Namit Joshi, Chairman of Pharmexcil, emphasised the need for a shift towards value-driven growth based on quality, compliance and sustainability. “As Indian pharma moves up the value chain, our priority is to ensure exporters are equipped to meet rising global expectations on quality, complexity and sustainability. Pharmexcil will continue to play a catalytic role in enabling this transition through policy alignment, capability building and global engagement,” he stated.

The AGM also placed focus on MSME enablement, regulatory engagement and market diversification beyond traditional geographies. Addressing the role of regulatory science, Bhavin Mehta, Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil, highlighted the international relevance of the Indian Pharmacopoeia in reinforcing India’s position as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub. “The growing global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia is a strong validation of India’s scientific rigour and regulatory maturity. As manufacturing technologies evolve, alignment between advanced processes and robust pharmacopoeia standards will be critical in reinforcing India’s credibility as a reliable global supplier,” he said.

The meeting noted that while India remains among the largest producers of medicines by volume, the sector is undergoing a transition towards higher-value and more complex products. This shift towards complex generics, speciality APIs and advanced therapeutic forms requires greater emphasis on chemical processes, process control, reproducibility and quality assurance.

Addressing manufacturing and regulatory challenges, Dr Srinivas Oruganti, Director, Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS), stated that conventional manufacturing approaches are increasingly being tested by scientific requirements and regulatory expectations as India moves towards differentiated products.

Dr Viranchi Shah, past National Director of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), noted that the focus on targeted therapies and patient-centric formulations has increased the need for development and manufacturing platforms that support precision and stability.

Highlighting infrastructure and adoption requirements, Ch. Rameswar Rao, National President, BDMAI, emphasised that awareness, technical guidance and phased adoption are required for bulk drug manufacturers to transition towards greener and more efficient processes.

The AGM also noted recognition from senior policymakers, which reinforced Pharmexcil’s role in shaping India’s pharmaceutical export strategy during a period of global transition.

The discussions at the AGM reflected Pharmexcil’s focus on manufacturing practices, MSME engagement, and regulatory alignment as part of India’s pharmaceutical export trajectory.